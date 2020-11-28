Left Menu
Development News Edition

At least 6 people killed in suicide terror attack near Mogadishu Airport

At least six people have been killed and 12 more injured as a result of a powerful explosion staged by a suicide attacker near the airport of the Somali capital of Mogadishu, Somalia's media reported.

ANI | Mogadishu | Updated: 28-11-2020 08:31 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 08:31 IST
At least 6 people killed in suicide terror attack near Mogadishu Airport
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Mogadishu [Somali], November 28 (ANI/Sputnik): At least six people have been killed and 12 more injured as a result of a powerful explosion staged by a suicide attacker near the airport of the Somali capital of Mogadishu, Somalia's media reported. According to the Garowe Online radio broadcaster, the attack took place not far from the airport's checkpoint, near a popular ice-cream parlor. The attack reportedly aimed to target a high-ranking security and intelligence official.

Police also said that the terrorist attack had also left an employee of the Ethiopian embassy killed. Somalia has been engulfed in violence since the eruption of a civil war between clan-based armed groups in the early 1990s.

The situation has been further complicated by Al-Shabaab terrorists, who are staging numerous attacks across the country in an attempt to impose a radical version of Sharia law in the country. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

LPG subsidy for BPCL consumers to continue post-privatisation: Pradhan

Munier Chowdhury – Google pays tribute to Bengali poet, martyr on his 95th birthday

Science News Roundup: SpaceX to press ahead with Starlink tests, delays commercial service; Egyptian inventor trials robot that can test for COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PM reaches Ahmedabad to review coronavirus vaccine development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed here on Saturday as part of his three-city visit to ireview coronavirus vaccine development work at facilities there, an official said. From the airport, Modi proceeded to pharma major Zydus Cadilas plant...

Ukraine reports single-day record of COVID-19 cases

Kiev Ukraine, November 28 ANIXinhua Ukraine reported 16,218 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, breaking the record of highest daily cases for a second straight day. The country has registered 693,407 COVID-19 cases so far, including 11,909 death...

ISL 7: Mohun Bagan were superior to East Bengal, says Habas after historic win

ATK Mohun Bagan defeated arch-rivals SC East Bengal 2-0 in the Indian Super Leagues ISL first-ever Kolkata derby on Friday and head coach Antonio Lopez Habas was pleased with his teams performance in a match of great importance. Goals from ...

Soccer-Arsenal a few transfer windows away from mounting title challenge: Arteta

Arsenal have a long way to go before they can be considered title contenders and need at least a few more transfer windows to develop a squad capable of bridging the gap with the elite Premier League clubs, manager Mikel Arteta has said. Ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020