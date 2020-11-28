Multan administration cuts off power connection to venue of PDM public gathering
The Multan district administration in Pakistan on Saturday cut off electricity connections to the venue of the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) public gathering on November 30 in an attempt to create hurdles for the organisers.ANI | Multan | Updated: 28-11-2020 22:22 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 22:22 IST
The Multan district administration in Pakistan on Saturday cut off electricity connections to the venue of the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) public gathering on November 30 in an attempt to create hurdles for the organisers. Dunya News reported that workers at Qasim Bagh Stadium alleged that the equipment brought for the rally has been seized by the police and they were trying to bring in generators for the rally after the power connections were cut off.
Earlier, a large number of workers of various opposition parties on Saturday removed barriers and forced their way into the venue of the jalsa. The workers, led by the leaders of PDM constituent parties including Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), forcefully entered the venue by breaking the locks of three of the six stadium games, reported ARY News.
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz Sharif and former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto's youngest child, Aseefa Bhutto Zardari will be participating in the rally. Earlier today, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan said he would not give permission to the political parties to hold anti-government rallies in Multan and other cities due to spread of Covid-19.
Prime Minister Khan's spokesperson warned people that those will attend public meetings be sent behind bars. The opposition's PDM will conduct a rally in Multan after holding similar power shows at Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi, and Quetta, demanding Khan's resignation. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dunya News
- Imran Khan
- Karachi
- Benazir Bhutto
- Khan
ALSO READ
Pakistan PM Imran Khan wishes Hindus on Diwali
Amid reports of rigging, Imran Khan's PTI emerges as single-largest party in Gilgit-Baltistan elections
Imran Khan's party wins 8 seats in Gilgit-Baltistan polls; Opposition says election 'stolen'
Nawaz Sharif's PML-N slams Imran Khan govt for mistreating party chief Shehbaz Sharif
PDM to hold rally in Peshawar on Nov 22 despite Imran Khan's ban on 'jalsas'