Turkey has registered as many as 29,281 new coronavirus cases and 185 related deaths over the past 24 hours, marking the highest daily increment in the number of fatalities since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Turkish Health Ministry said on Sunday.

ANI | Ankara | Updated: 30-11-2020 08:34 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 08:34 IST
Turkey records another biggest daily rise in COVID-19 deaths since outbreak
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Ankara [Turkey], November 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Turkey has registered as many as 29,281 new coronavirus cases and 185 related deaths over the past 24 hours, marking the highest daily increment in the number of fatalities since the outbreak of the pandemic, the Turkish Health Ministry said on Sunday. The previous record of 182 new fatalities was set on Saturday.

The updates bring the overall number of those infected in the country to 494,351 and the death toll to 13,558. In a bid to curb the virus, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan earlier in November ordered the closure of cafes and restaurants and a partial curfew on weekends. Schools were switched to online learning. (ANI/Sputnik)

