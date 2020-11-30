Pak opposition says PDM jalsa in Multan will take place at all costs

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Sunday hit out at Prime Minister Imran Khan, saying that "fascist rulers" have arrested PML-N workers carrying peaceful protest. While slamming the "incompetent government", Marriyum added that the jalsa which is scheduled to take place on Monday in Multan will take place at any cost.

"These fascist rulers have arrested our workers who were carrying out a very peaceful protest against the incompetent government. Unlike their own supporters in the past, our workers did not carry out a civil disobedience movement; we didn't physically attack police officers as they did at D-Chowk," Marriyum Aurangzeb said, Geo News quoted. "The jalsa will take place in Multan at any cost tomorrow. PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif will leave Lahore for Multan at 10 am sharp," she asserted.

PML-N on Sunday claimed that several party members have been arrested from Ghanta Ghar Chowk in Multan for carrying out a "peaceful rally." According to Geo News, dozens of party workers, accompanied by PML-N MNA Rana Sanaullah, reached the Ghanta Ghar intersection in Multan to carry out a rally but police intervened to stop them, resulting in an altercation. As a result, about seven party members were arrested by the police and were shifted to an undisclosed location.

Talking to journalists, Rana Sunallah stressed that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will "host a jalsa in Multan tomorrow (November 30) at all costs and will not cancel it under any circumstances." Defending her party workers, Marriyum Aurangzeb told Geo News that party members were carrying out a peaceful rally but the government ordered their arrest, adding the police have been arresting PML-N workers from their homes for the past four days and now they have attacked the workers and taken them into custody for no reason.

She further said that if the government tries to shut down one jalsa venue, the PDM will carry out the rally across the city. "They have done the same in Gujranwala, Swat, Mansehra, and Quetta. They [the government] should know that whenever they tried to stop our jalsas, the gatherings resultantly got even bigger," Marriyum said.

PML-N information secretary reiterated that the PTI government should first of all stop its own conventions and gatherings, and stop Jamat-i-Islami from holding rallies before targeting the Opposition. (ANI)