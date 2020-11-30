Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan passes grim milestone of 8,000 COVID-19 deaths

With 40 COVID-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours Pakistan tally of the pandemic fatalities jumped to 8,025 on Monday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 30-11-2020 11:23 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 11:22 IST
Pakistan passes grim milestone of 8,000 COVID-19 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

With 40 COVID-19-related deaths in the last 24 hours Pakistan tally of the pandemic fatalities jumped to 8,025 on Monday. The total number of positive cases has surged to 398,024.

Citing data by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Dunya News reported that 2,839 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in the most number of casualties, Dunya News reported.

There are 173,014 coronavirus cases in Sindh; 119,035 in Punjab; 47,190 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 17,158 in Balochistan; 30,123 in Islamabad; 6,855 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and 4,649 in the occupied Gilgit-Baltistan. Furthermore, 2,991 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 2,924 in Sindh, 1,368 in KP, 166 in Balochistan, 314 in Islamabad, 165 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, and 97 in occupied Gilgit-Baltistan.

TRENDING

'Kill the beast' : CRPF commando's last message to his colleague

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus; Gaza gets vital medical aid as hospitals struggle with rising infections and more

Simu Liu wraps 'Kim's Convenience' season 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Pandemic Motors: Europeans snap up old cars to avoid public transport

Want a cheap used car to nip around town without running the gauntlet of coronavirus on public transport Welcome to Pandemic Motors, we have just what you need. Across Europe, people are snapping up old bangers, clunkers, Klapperkasten, tac...

FEATURE-Soccer-Messi imitated Maradona's goals and skills but not his lifestyle

Lionel Messi is the only Argentine to truly live up to being described as the next Diego Maradona so it was little surprise the Barcelona captain should dedicate his goal in Sundays 4-0 Liga win over Osasuna to his late compatriot.Argentina...

Had a bad dose of vertigo, wasn't sure if I would play: Smith

Top Australian batsman Steve Smith has revealed that he suffered a bad dose of vertigo ahead of the second one-dayer against India and was not sure of playing the game in which he struck a series-clinching hundred. Smiths quick-fire 62-ball...

World Test C'ship hasn't achieved what it intended to do: ICC chairman Barclay

The International Cricket Councils newly-elected chairman Greg Barclay on Monday conceded that the ambitious World Test Championship hasnt quite achieved what it intended to and the disruption caused by COVID-19 has only highlighted its sho...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020