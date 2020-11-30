Left Menu
Russia registers 26,338 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Russia has registered 26,338 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 26,683 the day before, bringing the total to 2,295,654, the federal response center said on Monday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 30-11-2020 13:43 IST | Created: 30-11-2020 13:43 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], November 30 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has registered 26,338 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, down from 26,683 the day before, bringing the total to 2,295,654, the federal response center said on Monday. "In the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 26,338 COVID-19 cases in 84 regions, of which 5,565 (21.1 per cent) were detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms," the response center said, adding that the case count has reached 2,295,654.

Moscow has confirmed 6,511 new coronavirus cases over the given period, down from 6,798 the day before. The Russian capital was followed by Saint Petersburg with 3,691 cases, down from 3,701 the day before, and the Moscow region with 1,064 new cases, down from 1,069 the day before. No new cases were recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region.

The response center reported 368 coronavirus fatalities, down from 459 the day before, raising the country's death toll to 39,895. As many as 17,247 coronavirus patients were confirmed to have recovered, down from 21,987 the day before, bringing the total to 1,778,704. (ANI/Sputnik)

