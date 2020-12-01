Pashtuns stage protest in Quetta against Pak Army after Chaman clash

Left Menu
The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) organised a massive protest in front of the Balochistan provincial assembly in Quetta on Monday, condemning the shooting incident in Chaman by the Pakistan security forces on Pashtuns.

ANI | Quetta | Updated: 01-12-2020 08:31 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 08:31 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) organised a massive protest in front of the Balochistan provincial assembly in Quetta on Monday, condemning the shooting incident in Chaman by the Pakistan security forces on Pashtuns. "PTM is protesting in front of the provincial assembly in Quetta against State Atrocities In Chaman. This is not the first time the Pakistan Frontier Corps (FC) has killed civilians in Chaman. We demand the killers to be arrested and prosecuted. We demand justice," Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Mohsin Dawar tweeted.

Besides PTM leader Dawar, Gilgit-Baltistan activist Senge Hasnan Sering also condemned the incident, saying that "Pakistan rulers who shed crocodile tears over Kashmir use Baloch and Pashtun for target practice." "Pakistani soldiers shot and killed these two children near Pak-Afghan border in Chaman, Balochistan. Pashtun Genocide is real. PAK rulers who shed crocodile tears over Kashmir use Baloch and Pashtun for target practice. Why does UNHRC have different standards for Pashtuns/Baloch?" H Sering said in a tweet while sharing the pictures of the injured during the protest.

This follows after the Pakistan Frontier Corps (FC) open fired on unarmed Pashtuns at Chaman-Spin Boldak (Afghanistan-Pakistan) border gate area on Sunday after a clash between Pashtuns traders and some border officials. While condemning the incident, Mohsin Dawar had asked the Pakistan government whether those who attacked the civilians will be prosecuted or not.

"Strongly condemn FC's firing on unarmed civilians in Chaman. Security forces continue to attack our people mercilessly. What laws allow the FC to open fire on unarmed civilians? Will the FC personnel who attacked civilians be arrested and prosecuted?" Dawar tweeted on Sunday. (ANI)

