Left Menu
Development News Edition

Argentina reports 5,726 new COVID-19 cases

The Argentine Ministry of Health on Monday reported 5,726 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the national count to 1,424,533.

ANI | Buenos Aires | Updated: 01-12-2020 10:59 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 10:59 IST
Argentina reports 5,726 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Buenos Aires [Argentina], December 1 (ANI/Xinhua): The Argentine Ministry of Health on Monday reported 5,726 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, taking the national count to 1,424,533. The ministry said 257 more patients died from the disease, bringing the nationwide death toll to 38,730, and meanwhile, a total of 1,257,227 people have recovered from the disease so far in the country.

The province of Buenos Aires, with 618,726 cases, is the most affected district. New daily cases of the novel coronavirus continue to steadily decline in Argentina, but the pandemic still presents a threat to public health, the health ministry warned on Monday.

"The pandemic is not over, and we are still working to be able to continue opening up, to continue the recovery of different activities," the ministry's Secretary of Health Access Carla Vizzotti said at a press conference. "It is very important to remember that it is time to continue taking care of ourselves, to continue complying with the recommendations, to be able to sustain this decrease in the number of cases," said Vizzotti. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Philip Green's Arcadia rejects Frasers' offer of 'lifeline' loan

Philip Greens struggling British fashion group Arcadia has turned down rival Frasers Groups offer of a lifeline loan of up to 50 million pounds 67 million, sportswear retailer Frasers, controlled by Mike Ashley, said on Monday.Arcadia owns ...

Toyota Kirloskar logs 2.4 pc rise in November sales

Toyota Kirloskar Motor TKM on Tuesday reported a 2.4 per cent increase in its domestic sales to 8,508 units in November. The Japanese automaker had sold 8,312 units in the domestic market in November 2019.The company has been witnessing a g...

Ahead of 3 pm talk with farmers, Union Ministers meet to discuss protests, demands

Ahead of the meeting with the farmer leaders at 3 pm today, amid protests against the recent farm laws, several Union Cabinet Ministers are meeting at the residence of BJP President JP Nadda on Tuesday. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defenc...

Cannabis to emerge as biggest cash crop in Zimbabwe, says Treasury

After legalizing the cultivation of cannabis for medicinal use Zimbabwes export earnings outstrip tobacco by three-time when compared to 2019, according to a report by Moneyweb.As per the reports, 44 licenses were issued by the government s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020