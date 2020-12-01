Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan records 67 COVID-19 related deaths in last 24 hours

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 67 COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 8,091.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 01-12-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 12:02 IST
Pakistan records 67 COVID-19 related deaths in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 67 COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 8,091. Citing data by National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), Dunya News reported that 2,458 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases has surged to 400,482. Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in the most number of casualties, Dunya News reported.

There are 174,350 COVID-19 cases in Sindh; 119,578 in Punjab; 47,370 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 17,187 in Balochistan; 30,406 in Islamabad; 6,933 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and 4,658 in the occupied Gilgit-Baltistan. (ANI)

Also Read: SC reserves order on anticipatory bail plea of former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

Ontario, Canada Launches Virtual Business Mission to India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus: Finch backs Starc to come good in 3rd ODI

Australia limited overs skipper Aaron Finch conceded Mitchell Starc has been below his best, but has backed the left-arm pacer to come good in the upcoming games against India. Starc has scalped only one wicket from 18 overs he has bowled i...

Board of Trade meeting on Wed to discuss ways to boost exports, new foreign trade policy

Measures to boost exports, manufacturing and the new foreign trade policy will be discussed at the Board of Trade BOT meeting, to be chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, on Wednesday. The board, which includes members fro...

Trump's controversial coronavirus adviser resigns

US President Donald Trumps controversial special adviser on the coronavirus, Dr. Scott Atlas, has resigned. During his four months in the role, Atlas, who had no formal experience in public health or infectious diseases, questioned the need...

Champions League newcomers struggle to break into the elite

In a season of few Champions League wins or points for teams trying to break into the elite, two newcomers get a rare chance Wednesday. Krasnodar hosting Rennes reunites rookies on club soccers biggest stage. Both teams have gained their on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020