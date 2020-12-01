Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistani rights group demands justice for Sheeza Maqsood, a Christian girl escaped kidnappers

Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP), a human rights group, condemned the abduction and demanded justice for 16-year-old Sheeza Maqsood, a Christian girl from Faisalabad who escaped kidnappers.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 01-12-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 13:47 IST
Pakistani rights group demands justice for Sheeza Maqsood, a Christian girl escaped kidnappers
An HRFP fact-finding team visited the victim, interviewed her and family and ensured them legal and moral support.. Image Credit: ANI

Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP), a human rights group, condemned the abduction and demanded justice for 16-year-old Sheeza Maqsood, a Christian girl from Faisalabad who escaped kidnappers. An HRFP fact-finding team visited the victim, interviewed her and family and ensured them legal and moral support.

Sheeza Maqsood shared with the HRFP team that on September 28, 2020, evening Tallah Haider with Suleman, Bilawal and Nomi abducted her at gunpoint from her house and brought her to an unknown place where Tallah sexually and physically assaulted her for over a month. "Sheeza Maqsood told further that on October 1 the abductors took her to a local mosque and forcefully converted her to Islam." as per a statement issued by HRCP.

It added, "They pressurised her in getting an affidavit and video statement about getting married and embracing Islam deliberately. Once she tried to negate they threatened to not only kill her but the entire family". Sheeza shared with the HRFP that she was subjected to violence when she was brought to lawyer/court.

She further told that she has tried earlier to flee but on November 20 she was successful in escaping with the help of her brother. Maqsood Masih, father of Sheeza shared with HRFP that during the kidnapping of Sheeza, he and his sons were in the field but his wife Gulzar Bibi and younger daughter Kinza were present at home. On hearing their crying, some people gathered including street fellow Nazir Masih but the kidnappers fled swiftly through their motorbikes. He added that the threats to step back are higher now and they are living in fear.

Naveed Walter, president of Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) demanded justice for Sheeza Maqsood and urged authorities including local police officials for immediate protection to the victim and family. "It is proved again that how the Christian and other minority girls become abducted, forcefully converted and married. The same way was being used for Sheeza as similar in every case," he said.

Walter said that most of the victims' families have no resources and courage even to go through police, courts and to bear expensive and hectic legal processes for justice, therefore, some become silent for social norms and many due to threats. Walter said the courageous Sheeza even under high risk escaped successfully, and her statements are an actual story's facts of how the abducted girls were being treated in detention.

TRENDING

BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction

Health News Roundup: In first for Australia, prime minister speaks to parliament on video link; U.S. CDC reports 265,166 deaths from coronavirus and more

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 30

World News Roundup: Tigray forces claim war drags on; 'Very significant' week for Brexit talks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus: Attacking fields against me gives opportunity to score runs, says Iyer

India middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer on Tuesday said that the attacking fields employed by Australia gives him an opportunity to score more runs. India and Australia are currently locking horns in the three-match ODI series. The Men in B...

Finch throws weight behind struggling Starc, says no need to panic

Top pacer Mitchell Starcs patchy form is among the few worries for a rampaging Australia in the ongoing series against India but skipper Aaron Finch on Tuesday threw his weight behind the seasoned campaigner, saying there is no need to pani...

Traqade by Gympik addresses ‘Class Booking’ issues for gym & fitness studio owners; set to revitalise the pandemic-hit Indian fitness industry

The feature enables fitness centres to seamlessly schedule and manage their group workout classes in a hassle-free and time-efficient manner It also empowers members with more control over their workout regime, allowing them to browse ...

Rape victim kidnapped from near home in UP

A rape victim was allegedly kidnapped from a village here when she had gone to fields for some work, police said Tuesday. The 18-year-old was also kidnapped in 2019 and raped, following which three people were arrested, Station House Office...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020