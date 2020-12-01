Left Menu
Peshawar imposes smart lockdown as COVID-19 cases surge

The district administration of Peshawar on Tuesday imposed a smart lockdown in five neighbourhoods amid a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the area.

ANI | Peshawar | Updated: 01-12-2020 17:19 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 17:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The district administration of Peshawar on Tuesday imposed a smart lockdown in five neighbourhoods amid a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the area. Geo News reported that a notification was issued for the smart lockdown, which starts at 6 pm on Tuesday.

The sealed areas include Sectors E-VI and N-IV of Hayatabad, University Town area bound by Circular Lane, Park Road and Old Jamrud Road, Hayatabad Industrial Estate and Peshawar Cantt area. According to Geo News, no gatherings are allowed in these areas and congregations in mosques have been reduced to five people.

All shops except pharmacies, food supplies, tandoors and general stores will remain closed. Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar said the aim of the lockdown was to prevent the spread of the virus.

According to the latest update by Johns Hopkins University, Pakistan currently has a total of 400,482 COVID-19 positive cases, along with 8,901 deaths. (ANI)

