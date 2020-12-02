Left Menu
Saudi Arabia denies role in assassination of Iranian nuke scientist

Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir denied on Tuesday any role of his country in the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

ANI | Riyadh | Updated: 02-12-2020 08:32 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 08:32 IST
Mourners sit next to the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during the burial ceremony at the shrine of Imamzadeh Saleh, in Tehran, Iran. (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], December 2 (ANI/Xinhua): Saudi Arabia's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Adel al-Jubeir denied on Tuesday any role of his country in the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. He responded through his Twitter account to the allegation by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif claiming that the murder of the scientist was a Saudi Arabia-U.S.-Israel plot.

It is not the policy of Saudi Arabia to engage in assassinations, al-Jubeir said. Fakhrizadeh was assassinated on Friday near the Iranian capital Tehran by "armed terrorists," Iranian Ministry of Defense said.

In early 2016, Saudi Arabia cut off diplomatic ties with Iran after the Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran were attacked by the Iranians protesting against the Saudi execution of 47 individuals on terrorism charges, including Saudi Shiite cleric Namir al-Namir. (ANI/Xinhua)

