Uyghur businessman pleads for information of his son missing since "Chinese invasion"

Amid China's attempts to refute reports of atrocities on Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, Abdurahman Hasan, an Uyghur, has taken to Twitter pleading for information about his son who has been missing since the "Chinese invasion". "I miss my son Paizullah, he was at the age of two and a half when I left. Today he is six and a half years old, I don't know where is he and who is raising him. Why did this tragedy happen? I think the answer is very simple, due to the Chinese invasion," Hasan, an Uyghur businessman from Kashgar, said in a tweet.

He has not been able to contact his family after he left China for Turkey, reported Uyghur Freedoms Herald. He left China in January 2017 to Turkey when the Beijing-led administration in Xinjiang began to hunt down the influential Uyghur public figures. In an earlier tweet, he said that his wife was raped by the "Chinese invaders" in the concentration camp set up by the Beijing government.

"My son's mother was raped by the Chinese invaders in the camp 2017.9. Caught in the moon," he said. For the last six years, millions of East Turkistan people, mostly of Muslim faith, have been held in concentration camps, prisons, and slave labour camps.

According to survivors' accounts, they are being tortured, killed for their organs, raped, sterilised and executed. Hasan had for the first time spoken against the Chinese atrocities in 2018 in an interview to Istiqla TV, a Turkish based media outlet in Uyghur language.

"I ask the Chinese government to execute my mother and my wife, and I will pay for the bullets!" he said. He further said, "First of all, their only crime is being Uyghur. Secondly, like many other Uyghurs whose relatives are currently living in Turkey or in other countries, my mom and wife were faced with repression and were sent to concentration camps to receive political re-education and brainwashing."

His mother, Amina Memet, a 68-year-old retired teacher who had worked for 30 years for a local government in East Turkestan, and his wife, Tunsagul Nurmuhemmed, mother of two children and a 22-year-old housewife, have been being detained in concentration camps, and the whereabouts of his two young children remain unknown, said Uyghur Freedoms Herald. Comparing the Chinese government with Hitler's regime, Hasan said, "The policies of the Chinese government are rather brutal in comparison with any other rulers including Hitler. Because Hitler killed the Jewish people directly and openly, but the Chinese communist nationalists are killing the Uyghur people slowly, covertly, one by one, and by torturing and terrifying them."

"Chinese government, please don't mistreat and torture my mom and my wife. I beg you to execute them directly. I pay for the bullets . This is much better for them than living under terror, torture and humiliation," he added. Classified documents known as the China Cables, accessed last year by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists, threw light on how the Chinese government uses technology to control Uyghur Muslims worldwide.

However, China regularly denies such mistreatment and says the camps provide vocational training. People in the internment camps have described being subjected to forced political indoctrination, torture, beatings, and denial of food and medicine, and say they have been prohibited from practising their religion or speaking their language. (ANI)