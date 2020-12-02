Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cypriot President confirms readiness to resume talks on Cyprus settlement

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades received the UN Secretary General's special envoy on the Cyprus dispute, Jane Holl Lute, at the presidential palace on Tuesday evening and informed her of the Greek Cypriot readiness to attend an informal conference on the Cyprus settlement under UN auspices, Cypriot government spokesman Kyriakos Kousios said.

ANI | Nicosia | Updated: 02-12-2020 10:00 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 10:00 IST
Cypriot President confirms readiness to resume talks on Cyprus settlement
Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades. Image Credit: ANI

Nicosia [Cyprus], December 2 (ANI/Sputnik): Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades received the UN Secretary General's special envoy on the Cyprus dispute, Jane Holl Lute, at the presidential palace on Tuesday evening and informed her of the Greek Cypriot readiness to attend an informal conference on the Cyprus settlement under UN auspices, Cypriot government spokesman Kyriakos Kousios said. The UN Secretary General's special envoy arrived in Cyprus to prepare for the convening of a five-sided informal meeting with the participation of the leaders of two communities of the island, as well as Greece, Turkey and the UK - the three powers guarantors of independence, territorial integrity and security of Cyprus. The UN chief initiated the informal meeting.

"The President of the Republic informed Ms. Lute of our side's readiness and determination to take part in an informal conference to be convened by the UN Secretary-General in accordance with his mandate determined by the UN Security Council," Kousios said. "The President also reaffirmed our side's position on resolving the Cyprus problem and expressed readiness to continue negotiations from where they were interrupted in Crans-Montana," he said. (ANI/Sputnik)

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

SBI customers take to social media, complain about transaction failures

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, Is there any chance for Season 4? What more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Will Young to make Test debut, confirms Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has confirmed that Will Young will make his Test debut when the team takes on West Indies in the first game. New Zealand Cricket NZC took to Twitter to post a clip from the press conference and wrote Kane...

Entertainment News Roundup: BTS 'Dynamite' costumes to light up U.S. music charity auction; 'Juno' actor Elliot Page comes out as transgender and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Cinema under the stars offers Indonesians safe entertainment amid pandemicPerched on a hilltop overlooking the Indonesian city of Bandung neat lines of teepee-style tents are set u...

Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 888 5G SoC; global debut on Xiaomi Mi 11

At the Snapdragon Tech Summit Digital, chipmaker Qualcomm today unveiled its latest flagship chipset Snapdragon 888 5G that will power the next-generation smartphones and deliver premium user experiences.The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 packs th...

Health News Roundup: Trump to meet next week with industry, government officials on COVID vaccine; U.S. CDC reports 267,302 deaths from coronavirus and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Trump to meet next week with industry, government officials on COVID vaccinePresident Donald Trump will gather leaders from industry and government next week for a summit on the coronavir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020