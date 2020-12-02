Left Menu
Jaishankar discusses bilateral cooperation with Oman's Foreign Minister

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday discussed bilateral cooperation, including health security and food security, with Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-12-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 02-12-2020 17:13 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Oman's Foreign Minister (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues during their talks held through video conference.

"Pleased to connect with Omani FM @badralbusaidi. Appreciated the care taken of the Indian community during COVID-19. Discussed bilateral cooperation including health security and food security. Exchanged views on regional and international issues," Jaishankar said in a tweet. (ANI)

