Jaishankar discusses bilateral cooperation with Oman's Foreign Minister

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday discussed bilateral cooperation, including health security and food security, with Oman's Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international issues during their talks held through video conference.

"Pleased to connect with Omani FM @badralbusaidi. Appreciated the care taken of the Indian community during COVID-19. Discussed bilateral cooperation including health security and food security. Exchanged views on regional and international issues," Jaishankar said in a tweet. (ANI)