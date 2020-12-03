Left Menu
Development News Edition

India calls on UN member states' to condemn attacks on all religions

India on Wednesday called out UN member states' for selective condemnation of attacks on Abrahamic religions, leaving religions-like Hinduism, Buddhism, and Sikhism. At the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Indian diplomat Ashish Sharma said that with "selectivity" the world can never truly foster a culture of peace.

ANI | New York | Updated: 03-12-2020 08:53 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 08:53 IST
India calls on UN member states' to condemn attacks on all religions
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Reena Bhardwaj India on Wednesday called out UN member states' for selective condemnation of attacks on Abrahamic religions, leaving religions-like Hinduism, Buddhism, and Sikhism. At the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), Indian diplomat Ashish Sharma said that with "selectivity" the world can never truly foster a culture of peace.

Speaking on the issue of "Culture of Peace", First Secretary asked, "Why is this selectivity? Overall, Hinduism has more than 1.2 billion, Buddhism has more 535 million, and Sikhism around 30 million followers. It is time that attacks against these religions are also added to earlier list of the three Abrahamic religions when such resolutions are passed. Culture of peace cannot be only for Abrahamic religions. And as long as such selectivity exists, the world can never truly foster a culture of peace." Citing the examples of violence on other religions, First Secretary said, "The shattering of the iconic Bamyan Buddha by fundamentalists, the terrorist bombing of the Sikh Gurudwara in Afghanistan where 25 Sikh worshipers were killed and the destruction of Hindu and Buddhist temples and minority cleansing of these religions by countries, calls for condemning such acts against these religions also. But the current Member States refuse to speak of these religions in the same breath as the first three "Abrahamic" religions."

Bringing the attention to other religions, the Indian diplomat said, "This August body fails to acknowledge the rise of hatred and violence against Buddhism, Hinduism and Sikhism also." Speaking on India's historic traditions, he said, "India is not just the birthplace of Hinduism, Buddhism, Jainism and Sikhism, but is also the land where the teachings of Islam, Judaism, Christianity and Zoroastrianism have taken strong root and where the Sufi tradition of Islam has flourished. Today, every one of the world's major religions has a home in India. The great Indian philosopher, Swami Vivekananda said, "We (India) believe not only in universal toleration but accept all religions as true".

"For millennia, India has provided shelter to waves of those persecuted in foreign lands, and allowed them to thrive in India. And our tradition of inter-culture dialogue goes right to the time when ancient Indian thinkers had a flourishing dialogue with the ancient Greeks. India is not just a culture, but a civilization in itself," First Secretary said. Earlier, UN resolutions and UN agencies have singled out violence against specific religions, naming Islamophobia, anti-Semitism and Christianophobia, while there is a general feeling prevalent that attacks on other religious minorities throughout the world do not attract similar censure. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea students sit college exam behind plastic barriers and in hospitals due to COVID-19

Nearly half a million South Korean students nervously began a hyper-competitive university entrance exam on Thursday, with COVID-19 students taking the exam in hospital and others separated by transparent barriers.South Korea is battling a ...

COVID-19 caused reductions in wages and working hours, says new ILO report

A new report by the International Labor Organization ILO has found that monthly wages fell or grew more slowly in the first six months of 2020, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, in two-thirds of countries for which official data was ava...

Equity indices open in the green, Sensex up by 193 points

Equity benchmark indices opened in the green on Thursday with Sensex up by 192.68 points and Nifty up by 56.45 points.At 916 am, the 30-scrip BSE Sensex was up by 192.68 points or 0.43 per cent at 44,810.72.Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was...

ILO director-general to participate in debate on future of work

ILO Director-General, Guy Ryder, will be discussing the future of work at an event organized by a new open forum platform hosted by the Graduate Institute in Geneva.The Thinking Ahead on Society Change TASC Platform brings together policym...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020