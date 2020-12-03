Left Menu
Macron condoles death of former French President Giscard d'Estaing

French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed condolences over the death of the country's former leader, Valery Giscard d'Estaing, the presidential press service said in a statement.

French President Emmanuel Macron. Image Credit: ANI

Paris [France], December 3 (ANI/Sputnik): French President Emmanuel Macron has expressed condolences over the death of the country's former leader, Valery Giscard d'Estaing, the presidential press service said in a statement. Giscard d'Estaing, who was the president of France in 1974-1981, died at the age of 94 in his family home in Loir-et-Cher on Wednesday, the family said. Media reported that the politician, aged 94, had died of the consequences of COVID-19.

"The guidelines set by him for France are still determining our steps. The servant of the state, the politician of progress and freedom: his death is a mourning for the French people. The president of the republic and his wife are expressing sincere condolences to his [Giscard d'Estaing's] wife, children and relatives, residents of the Auvergne region, those supporting him and his ideas, as well as the whole French nation," the statement said. The press service added that Giscard d'Estaing had made a significant contribution to the development of European integration, as well as the stabilization of the international political and economic situation by founding G7. (ANI/Sputnik)

