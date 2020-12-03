Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN to open special session on coronavirus crisis, India's Secretary West listed as speaker

A special two-day session will be held at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday with more than 100 world leaders -- some 53 heads of state, 39 heads of government and 38 ministers due to make pre-recorded video statements, including India's Secretary West Vikas Swarup.

ANI | New York | Updated: 03-12-2020 09:54 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 09:54 IST
UN to open special session on coronavirus crisis, India's Secretary West listed as speaker
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

By Reena Bhardwaj A special two-day session will be held at the UN General Assembly (UNGA) on Thursday with more than 100 world leaders -- some 53 heads of state, 39 heads of government and 38 ministers due to make pre-recorded video statements, including India's Secretary West Vikas Swarup.

Among the leaders slated to address the session are French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, and European Union chief Charles Michel. The United States will be represented by Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. The President of the UNGA, Turkish diplomat Volkan Bozkir, will host the assembly's 31st special session Thursday to Friday in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Following 1.5 million deaths, more than 62 million cases worldwide and one of the largest social and economic crises in living memory, controlling and recovering from COVID-19 is the international community's top priority," according to a UNGA press release. The two-day special session will primarily consist of a general debate on Thursday and interactive dialogues with experts, UN agencies and leading scientists, on Friday.Serum Institute of India Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla will also address the session through a pre-recorded video on December 4.

President Donald Trump is not listed as a speaker for the session and the United States has reportedly claimed that the United Nations meeting of world leaders on the COVID-19 pandemic was being designed to allow Beijing to spread "propaganda." The U.N. General Assembly agreed in October to hold the COVID-19 special session by adopting a resolution with 150 votes in favor. The United States, Israel and Armenia abstained and the remaining members didn't vote.Bozkir's spokesman Brenden Varma said the president thought that the meeting was "already too late" and should have happened in the summer. Varma added the meeting was created as a way to promote multilateralism in a time of crisis.The point is "to bring countries together, along with U.N. actors, with the private sector, with vaccine developers to work together ... to take stock and to identify gaps and challenges," Varma said. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

S.Korea Daewoong Pharma eyes Phase II trials of coronavirus drug, shares jump

South Korean drugmaker Daewoong Pharma said on Thursday it had sought regulatory approval for Phase II trials of its anti-parasite niclosamide drug to treat COVID-19 patients, sending its shares up nearly 6. Drugmakers worldwide are rushing...

FOREX-Dollar slides to 2 1/2-year low on vaccine, stimulus optimism

The dollar slid to a 2-12-year low against a basket of major currencies on Thursday as investors wagered that more economic stimulus from Washington and the expected start of COVID-19 vaccinations would support riskier assets.While U.S. leg...

U.S. bans cotton imports from China producer XPCC citing Xinjiang 'slave labor'

The Trump administration expanded economic pressure on Chinas western region of Xinjiang, banning cotton imports from a powerful Chinese quasi-military organization that it says uses the forced labor of detained Uighur Muslims. The U.S. Cus...

Amit Shah speaks to CMs of Tamil Nadu, Kerala ahead of cyclone Burevi

Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala ahead of cyclone Burevi that is expected to hit the two states later today. Have spoken to Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020