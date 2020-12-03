Left Menu
Development News Edition

Interpol issues global alert over organized crime networks targeting COVID-19 vaccines

As the countries gear up to vaccinate the masses against coronavirus, Interpol has issued a global alert for law enforcement across its 194 member countries warning them to prepare for organised crime networks targeting COVID-19 vaccines, both physically and online.

ANI | Lyon | Updated: 03-12-2020 15:12 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 15:01 IST
Interpol issues global alert over organized crime networks targeting COVID-19 vaccines
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

As the countries gear up to vaccinate the masses against coronavirus, Interpol has issued a global alert for law enforcement across its 194 member countries warning them to prepare for organized crime networks targeting COVID-19 vaccines, both physically and online. "As governments are preparing to roll out vaccines, criminal organizations are planning to infiltrate or disrupt supply chains," said Jurgen Stock, Secretary-General, Interpol.

He further said, "Criminal networks will also be targeting unsuspecting members of the public via fake websites and false cures, which could pose a significant risk to their health, even their lives." "It is essential that law enforcement is as prepared as possible for what will be an onslaught of all types of criminal activity linked to the COVID-19 vaccine, which is why INTERPOL has issued this global warning," he added.

The Interpol also advised the public to take special care when going online to search for medical equipment or medicines. "In addition to the dangers of ordering potentially life-threatening products, an analysis by the INTERPOL's Cybercrime Unit revealed that of 3,000 websites associated with online pharmacies suspected of selling illicit medicines and medical devices, around 1,700 contained cyber threats, especially phishing and spamming malware," said the official statement by the Interpol.

On Wednesday, the United Kingdom became the first country in the world to authorize the use of Pfizer-BioNTech for emergency purposes, thus, paving way for the delivery of the vaccines from next week. Meanwhile, more than 100,000 people in Russia have already been inoculated against the coronavirus, said Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, while presenting the Sputnik V vaccine to the United Nations over a video link. (ANI)

TRENDING

Wisdom Capital challenges SEBI's peak margin circular in Delhi High Court

Attack on Titan Chapter 135 release date confirmed, plot to pick up where 134 ended

Boeing 737 MAX returns to skies with media on board

U.S. firms drawn into Trump admin's effort to identify firms with ties to Chinese military

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Indian board to discuss adding two new teams to IPL

Indias cricket board will consider adding two new teams to the popular Indian Premier League IPL franchise-based tournament, according to the agenda of the governing bodys annual general meeting scheduled to be held later this month.The IPL...

US lawmaker set to be next House Foreign Affairs Committee chair bats for strong ties with India

Top US Congressman Gregory Meeks, who is all set to be the next chair of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, has said that he supports a stronger relationship with India. In a virtual interaction with a group of eminent Indian-Ame...

Britain's climate advisers call for at least a 68% emissions reduction by 2030

Britain should increase its 2030 emissions reduction target to at least a 68 cut on 1990 levels to help it meet its goals under the Paris climate agreement, the governments climate advisers said on Thursday.This would constitute a decisive ...

Majority of borrowers unaware of their CIBIL score: Report

Two out of three borrowers in the country are unaware of their CIBIL score, an indicator of credit worthiness, despite good progress on the financial inclusion front, according to a report. CIBIL score as a parameter helps in understanding ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020