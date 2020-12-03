Left Menu
Virtual business conclave with CLMV countries organised by commerce and industry ministry, CII begins

The Confederation of Indian Industry in partnership with the Union ministry of commerce and industry has organised a virtual business conclave with Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, and Vietnam on Thursday and Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-12-2020 15:41 IST
6th virtual India-CLMV Business Conclave (Photo Credit: Twitter/ India in Myanmar). Image Credit: ANI

The Confederation of Indian Industry in partnership with the Union ministry of commerce and industry has organised a virtual business conclave with Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, and Vietnam on Thursday and Friday. According to an official's statement, the CLMV countries (Cambodia, Lao PDR, Myanmar, and Vietnam) have surfaced as key growth points for the ASEAN region, giving this region a wider market outreach resulting in preferential or free trade agreements with larger economies of the world and are considered to be conducive for setting up manufacturing units.

The 6th India CLMV Business Conclave: Building Bridges for Constructive Development will be held on CII HIVE, the virtual platform of CII. The conclave creates yet another platform to strengthen India's cooperation with the CLMV countries. Apart from the sectoral sessions, there would be a virtual exhibition spread over 15 days with enterprises from India and the CLMV countries showcasing their products and services across sectors such as agriculture (agri & food processing, farm inputs, and allied services), manufacturing, and light industry (automobiles, textile, and machine tools), power and clean energy, infrastructure, transport & logistics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, IT, skills and education, the statement said. Minister for Commerce and Industry and Railways Piyush Goyal was the chief guest at the inaugural session. Trade ministers from the CLMV region have been invited for the conclave.

The two-day event will have sectoral sessions, country focus sessions and will have participation from government, industry from India and the CLMV region. (ANI)

