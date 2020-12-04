Left Menu
1 killed, 7 injured in autorickshaw blast in Pakistan's Rawalpindi

One person was killed while seven others were injured in a blast in a parked autorickshaw at Rawalpindi's Pir Wadhai bus station here on Friday, informed police officials.

ANI | Rawalpindi | Updated: 04-12-2020 17:13 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 17:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

One person was killed while seven others were injured in a blast in a parked autorickshaw at Rawalpindi's Pir Wadhai bus station here on Friday, informed police officials. According to city police spokesperson, Sub-Inspector Sajjadul Hassan, the injured were admitted to Holy Family Hospital, and efforts were underway to identify all victims, reported Dawn.

Hassan further said that the nature of the blast is still being determined, adding that the possibility of terrorism could not be ruled out yet. "The bomb disposal squad and all concerned law enforcement agencies are on the scene and investigating the area. A final decision regarding the nature of the blast will be announced soon," Dawn quoted Hassan.

The area has been cordoned off as officials inspect the site to collect evidence. (ANI)

