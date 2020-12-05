Jaishankar extends greetings to his Thailand counterpart on National Day

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday extended greetings to Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai on their National Day. Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, "Felicitate Dy. PM and FM Don Pramudwinai and the Government and people of Thailand on their National Day. Greatly value our multifaceted relations based on shared culture and history. Thailand is a key partner in our Act East Policy."

Last month, a two-day long trilateral naval exercise, SITMEX-2020, involving India, Singapore and Thailand was held in the Andaman Sea. It was scheduled in a "non-contact, at sea only format", in wake of the COVID-19 restrictions.

The primary aim of the exercise was to further consolidate interoperability between the three navies and also enhance understanding, sharing best practices and procedures for multi-faceted maritime operations. This edition of the exercise involved a war-at-sea exercise, naval manoeuvres, weapon firing on the surface and aerial targets, seamanship evolutions, and coordinated navigation operations. (ANI)