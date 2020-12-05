Pakistan records 44 COVID-19 related deaths in last 24 hours

Pakistan on Saturday reported 44 COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours as the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 8,303. Citing the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), Dunya News reported that 3,119 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

The number of positive cases has surged to 413,191. Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in the most number of casualties, Dunya News reported.

There are 180,904 coronavirus cases in Sindh; 122,293 in Punjab; 48,683 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa; 17,392 in Balochistan; 31,992 in Islamabad; 7,219 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and 4,708 in the occupied Gilgit-Baltistan. Furthermore, 3,137 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab, 2,991 in Sindh, 1,399 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 169 in Balochistan, 334 in Islamabad, 175 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and 98 in the occupied Gilgit-Baltistan. (ANI)