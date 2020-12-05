Left Menu
36 UK MPs write to British foreign secretary on Indian farmers' agitation

After Canada, 36 United Kingdom MPs led by the Labour Party have written to British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab asking him to raise the matter of ongoing farmers' protest with New Delhi.

Updated: 05-12-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 16:13 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

After Canada, 36 United Kingdom MPs led by the Labour Party have written to British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab asking him to raise the matter of ongoing farmers' protest with New Delhi. In a letter addressed to UK's foreign secretary, Labour Party MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi claimed, "The introduction of these new laws by the Indian government (Centre) has, despite the Coronavirus, triggered widespread farmers' protests across the country for failing to protect farmers from exploitation and to ensure fair prices for their produce."

"This is an issue of particular concern to Sikhs in the UK and those linked to Punjab, although it also heavily impacts on other Indian states. Many British Sikhs and Punjabis have taken this matter up with their MPs, as they are directly affected by family members and ancestral land in Punjab. About three-quarters of the state's 30 million-strong population is involved in agriculture. Therefore, these new laws present the Punjabis with a huge problem, with some describing it as a "death warrant," he added in the letter raising the issue of farmers' who have been protesting against the three new agricultural laws in India. Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi, Labour MP on Farmer's protest tweeted, "Farmers from Punjab and across India are peacefully protesting against #FarmersBill2020.Following our October meet, further discussions and given a strong sense of injustice felt by many constituents, a cross-party letter from British MPs have been sent to the Foreign Secretary."

"Many constituents, especially those emanating from the #Punjab, have contacted MPs to express solidarity with the farmers opposing #FarmersBill2020 in #India. Dozens of MPs duly deliberated and signed a cross-party letter, seeking justice for the peacefully protesting farmers," he wrote in another tweet. Jack Harris, Member of Parliament for St. John's East, said in his tweet, "The violence targeting farmers in India is alarming. The peaceful protests embody the resilient spirit of Punjabi farmers. On Gurpurab, I join Sikhs from across Canada in calling on Justin Trudeau to condemn the Indian Govts violent repression of protests."

Andrea Horwath, Leader of Opposition Ontario said in a tweet, "#IStandWithFarmers in India who are protesting peacefully, as well as their loved ones here in Ontario, who are watching the violent crackdown in horror. Everyone deserves to be able to exercise their democratic rights without fear of state-sanctioned violence." Despite India's warning to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over his earlier remarks on farmers' protests, the PM has once again commented that he "will always stand up for the right of peaceful protests".

Speaking at a press conference after the External Affairs Ministry issued a demarche to Canadian High Commissioner, Trudeau said, "Canada will always stand up for the right of peaceful protests anywhere around the world." Meanwhile, the Sikh Council UK has demanded the political leaders to support the Canadian PM."Political leaders should stand alongside @JustinTrudeau to oppose human rights violations by the Indian authorities & not bow to bullying," the Sikh Council UK said in a tweet.

Farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

