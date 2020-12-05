Left Menu
Development News Edition

Myanmar reports 1,527 new Covid-19 cases, 98,047 in total

Myanmar on Saturday reported 1,527 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, bringing its tally to 98,047.

ANI | Yangon | Updated: 05-12-2020 21:14 IST | Created: 05-12-2020 21:14 IST
Myanmar reports 1,527 new Covid-19 cases, 98,047 in total
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Yangon [Myanmar], December 5 (ANI/Xinhua): Myanmar on Saturday reported 1,527 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, bringing its tally to 98,047. Myanmar's health ministry also said the death toll from the coronavirus pandemic rose to 2,081 with 22 new deaths recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 76,382 recovered patients have been discharged from hospitals. Over 1.26 million tests have been conducted for the coronavirus epidemic since the first infection was detected in the Southeast Asian country on March 23. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read: Southeast Asian countries discuss COVID-19 impact on biosphere reserves

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 to deal with bigger problems, thousands of lives at stake

Updated Voice Access app now available for older Android versions

Norway to use all three vaccines to stop COVID-19, says health minister

FTSE 100 hits nine-month high as oil prices jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jota even better than Liverpool thought: Wijnaldum

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum admits that in-form striker Diogo Jota has been even better than the club thought. In his first season with the Reds, the former Wolves forward has an immediate impact at Anfield as he scored nine go...

Mount Abu coldest recorded place in Rajasthan

Mount Abu was the coldest recorded place in Rajasthan as the minimum temperature in parts of the state increased by one to two notches in the past 24 hours, a MeT department official said Saturday. Mount Abu recorded a minimum temperature o...

Centre not doing enough to revive economy amid COVID-19 crisis: Amit Mitra

Criticising the Centre for not doing enough to address the economic problem arising out of the COVID crisis, West Bengal finance and industry minister Amit Mitra on Saturday said it should have spent more to boost demand in the country. Spe...

TN records 1,366 new COVID-19 cases,15 fatalities

Tamil Nadu on Saturday reported 1,366 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall infection count to 7,88,920, while 15 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 11,777. As many as 1,407 people were discharged from healthcare facilities after get...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020