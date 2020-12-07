Left Menu
Development News Edition

PoK activist Amjad Mirza slams Imran Khan after man throws his 5 children into canal

Amjad Ayub Mirza, an exiled activist from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, made a veiled attack at Prime Minister Imran Khan after a Lahore citizen threw his five kids into a canal due to poverty and hunger.

ANI | London | Updated: 07-12-2020 08:39 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 08:39 IST
PoK activist Amjad Mirza slams Imran Khan after man throws his 5 children into canal
Amjad Ayub Mirza, an activist from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Image Credit: ANI

Amjad Ayub Mirza, an exiled activist from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, made a veiled attack at Prime Minister Imran Khan after a Lahore citizen threw his five kids into a canal due to poverty and hunger. "Yesterday in Kasur, a man threw his five kids into a canal, after suffering from perpetual poverty and hunger. This is Imran Khan's idea of Riyasat-e-Madina (Islamic welfare state). Someone asks him to reply on this matter," he said in a video posted on Twitter.

This comes after a father, facing acute financial problems, threw his five children into the Jamber canal in Pattoki on Sunday, causing the death of two children while the other three went missing. According to the police, the father, who was already frustrated with his poverty, had resorted to taking the extreme step after a heated argument with his wife.

A rescue operation is underway in the BS Link Canal to find the other remaining children which include three-year-old Tasha, five-year-old Zain, and seven-year-old Nadia, The News International reported. (ANI)

TRENDING

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Business schedule for Monday, Dec 7

DELHI FICCI virtual press conference on Growth Prospects Budget Recommendations 1300 hrsMUMBAI Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council press conference on budget expectations 1200 hrs....

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh lifetime highs in opening session

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 150 points and Nifty crossed the 13,300 level to touch their fresh lifetime peaks in early trade on Monday tracking gains in index majors ICICI Bank, ITC and HUL amid persistent foreign fund inflow. After...

ISL 7: We have the confidence that we will perform well, says Kerela coach Kibu Vicuna

After coming up short against FC Goa in the Indian Super League ISL on Sunday, Kerela Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna said that the side has the confidence of performing well in the tournament going ahead this season. Kerela Blasters suffered a ...

New PCPIR policy moots central funding for infrastructure By Surya Desaraju

The failed PCPIR policy 2007, is being completely overhauled, now making the Centre the main driver to develop India as a global hub for petroleum, chemicals and petrochemicals processing and manufacturing by attracting an investment of Rs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020