Left Menu
Development News Edition

Imran Khan govt focusing on false propaganda instead of real issues, says Nawaz Sharif

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday said that the incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was solely focusing on illegitimate and false propaganda, while choking the poor and their jobs, along with the country itself.

ANI | London | Updated: 07-12-2020 08:41 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 08:41 IST
Imran Khan govt focusing on false propaganda instead of real issues, says Nawaz Sharif
Former Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Sunday said that the incumbent Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was solely focusing on illegitimate and false propaganda, while choking the poor and their jobs, along with the country itself. Speaking virtually at Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) social media convention, the former premier stated that under the current PM's rule, people cannot afford their children's fees, house rent, petrol/diesel costs and more, adding that the expenses are so high that it was difficult for a man to survive despite earning Rs 20,000-30,000 in a month.

"All these are relevant problems but instead the current administration is focusing on propaganda through print and TV media, focusing on how to remove Nawaz from the equation, banning Nawaz Sharif's photos, but our efforts on social media are countering this," he said. "They are scared of coming in the front, that is why they hide behind curtains to control and play games... Am I a traitor because I am exposing them? Is exposing people who steal elections and votes a crime?... Is it a crime to expose people who are misleading you and the nation? They are stealing from you to live lavishly in America," he further said.

Nawaz also claimed that his only mistake is that he wanted to subdue those who thought they could influence and play with law and order of the country. Targeting Imran Khan's top aide Lt Gen (retd.) Asim Saleem Bajwa, the PML-N founder said that Bajwa had stolen from the people of Pakistan to enjoy a lavish life in the US.

"They have stolen votes, captured booths, jailed leaders and made traitors out of people who want to do the right thing for the nation...Is this the Pakistan you dreamed of?" he said. Reiterating the need for a Pakistan with justice, accountability and a bright future, Nawaz asserted that the voices of the opposition will not be stifled, and will not sit quietly until the rule of law is upheld, adding that the PTI rule was on their last legs, 'breathing its final few breaths'.

"This time shall pass soon and we shall enter into a new era where your vote shall have the respect it deserves," he added. He also thanked the people who worked tirelessly to tackle false propaganda and injustice on social media, adding that they had suffered fearlessly in order to maintain the rule of law in Pakistan.

This comes after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday issued written orders declaring former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif a "proclaimed offender" in the Al-Azizia and Avenfield references. (ANI)

TRENDING

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Business schedule for Monday, Dec 7

DELHI FICCI virtual press conference on Growth Prospects Budget Recommendations 1300 hrsMUMBAI Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council press conference on budget expectations 1200 hrs....

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh lifetime highs in opening session

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 150 points and Nifty crossed the 13,300 level to touch their fresh lifetime peaks in early trade on Monday tracking gains in index majors ICICI Bank, ITC and HUL amid persistent foreign fund inflow. After...

ISL 7: We have the confidence that we will perform well, says Kerela coach Kibu Vicuna

After coming up short against FC Goa in the Indian Super League ISL on Sunday, Kerela Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna said that the side has the confidence of performing well in the tournament going ahead this season. Kerela Blasters suffered a ...

New PCPIR policy moots central funding for infrastructure By Surya Desaraju

The failed PCPIR policy 2007, is being completely overhauled, now making the Centre the main driver to develop India as a global hub for petroleum, chemicals and petrochemicals processing and manufacturing by attracting an investment of Rs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020