Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19

Rudy Giuliani, who has led US President Donald Trump's legal challenges to try to overcome the outcome of the presidential elections, has tested positive for COVID-19, informed Trump on Sunday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-12-2020 08:44 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 08:44 IST
Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19
US President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani (Credit: Reuters Pictures). Image Credit: ANI

Rudy Giuliani, who has led US President Donald Trump's legal challenges to try to overcome the outcome of the presidential elections, has tested positive for COVID-19, informed Trump on Sunday. Taking to Twitter, the President said: "@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!"

Giuliani is the latest member of Trump's inner circle to contract the virus. Giuliani's diagnosis comes roughly two weeks after son, Andrew, works in the White House, tested positive for coronavirus. He also held a lengthy, indoor, mask-less press conference in late November with, among others, Trump campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn, who tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after, reported The Hill.

The former New York City mayor is 76, putting him at a higher risk for serious complications from the virus. However, Giuliani has been travelling to battleground states of the US at campaign events where he and some Republican lawmakers made allegations of voter fraud and sought to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden's victory in the presidential polls.

Giuliani has been to Michigan, Pennsylvania and Arizona in the past two weeks alone, The Hill reported. Since Biden was projected the winner of the presidential elections, the US President has made debunked allegations that the election was rigged and has refused to concede defeat to Biden, while his campaign has filed several lawsuits in battleground states. (ANI)

TRENDING

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Business schedule for Monday, Dec 7

DELHI FICCI virtual press conference on Growth Prospects Budget Recommendations 1300 hrsMUMBAI Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council press conference on budget expectations 1200 hrs....

Sensex, Nifty hit fresh lifetime highs in opening session

Equity benchmark Sensex jumped over 150 points and Nifty crossed the 13,300 level to touch their fresh lifetime peaks in early trade on Monday tracking gains in index majors ICICI Bank, ITC and HUL amid persistent foreign fund inflow. After...

ISL 7: We have the confidence that we will perform well, says Kerela coach Kibu Vicuna

After coming up short against FC Goa in the Indian Super League ISL on Sunday, Kerela Blasters coach Kibu Vicuna said that the side has the confidence of performing well in the tournament going ahead this season. Kerela Blasters suffered a ...

New PCPIR policy moots central funding for infrastructure By Surya Desaraju

The failed PCPIR policy 2007, is being completely overhauled, now making the Centre the main driver to develop India as a global hub for petroleum, chemicals and petrochemicals processing and manufacturing by attracting an investment of Rs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020