PM Modi talks to Macron, expresses support to France in fight against terrorism, extremism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation on Monday with French President Emmanuel Macron and reiterated India's full support to France in the fight against terrorism, extremism and radicalism. The leaders also discussed other bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, including improving the affordability and accessibility of COVID-19 vaccines, post-COVID economic recovery, cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region, maritime security, defence cooperation, digital economy and cybersecurity, strengthening multilateralism, and climate change and biodiversity.

"The Prime Minister conveyed to President Macron his condolences for terror attacks in France, and reiterated India's full support to France in the fight against terrorism, extremism and radicalism," a PMO release said. It said the two leaders expressed satisfaction at the depth and strength that the India-France Strategic Partnership has acquired in recent years and agreed to continue working closely together in the post-COVID era.

Prime Minister expressed his wish to welcome President Macron in India after the normalisation of the public-health situation. (ANI)