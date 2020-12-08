Left Menu
UN urges continued ceasefire in Libya amid 'concerning' reports

The United Nations sees concerning reports from Libya and urges warring parties to adhere to ceasefire agreements to ensure the success of an ongoing political dialogue, spokesman Stephan Dujarric told reporters on Friday.

ANI | New York | Updated: 08-12-2020 08:28 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 08:28 IST
UN urges continued ceasefire in Libya amid 'concerning' reports
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

New York [US], December 8 (ANI/Sputnik): The United Nations sees concerning reports from Libya and urges warring parties to adhere to ceasefire agreements to ensure the success of an ongoing political dialogue, spokesman Stephan Dujarric told reporters on Friday. "We have seen the reports which are concerning. We urge everyone in Libya, the Libyan parties and those who have influence over them to ensure that this cessation of hostilities continues," Dujarric said during a daily briefing. "There are political talks at many different levels which are progressing well. We want to make sure that continues."

Libya has been split between two rival administrations since its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and murdered in 2011. The western part of the country is controlled by the Government of National Accord (GNA) headed by Fayez al-Sarraj, while the eastern part is controlled by the Libyan National Army(LNA) of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar. Dujarric did not comment on reports that Haftar has put his forces on a high level of readiness, but said that the UN does not "have any confirmation of any ceasefire violations."

Earlier, Libyan parliamentarians from Tripoli in the west of the country and Tobruk in the east agreed to meet to end the split in the House of Representatives. Such a meeting on the territory of Libya, at which the quorum necessary for making decisions can be achieved, according to statements by its participants in the media, is being held for the first time since 2014, when the lawmakers were elected. (ANI/Sputnik)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

