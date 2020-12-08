Left Menu
Dr Anthony Fauci wants Biden administration to focus on efficient distribution of Covid-19 vaccines

US' top infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci on Monday said that the first thing he wants President-elect Joe Biden's administration to do is to get an efficient and equitable distribution of vaccines to as many people as possible. He also warned that Christmas celebrations could facilitate the spread of the virus even more than Thanksgiving.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2020 08:36 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 08:36 IST
US top infectious disease specialist, Anthony Fauci. Image Credit: ANI

US' top infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci on Monday said that the first thing he wants President-elect Joe Biden's administration to do is to get an efficient and equitable distribution of vaccines to as many people as possible. He also warned that Christmas celebrations could facilitate the spread of the virus even more than Thanksgiving. "So if there's one thing we want to jump all over is - literally do a full-court press - to get out there, engage the community," CNN quoted Fauci in an interview.

"Because if we could get 75 per cent to 85 per cent of the people in the United States vaccinated, we could crush this outbreak... We really have the capability of doing it," Fauci said.He also said that the schools in the countries should have adequate resources in order to keep children safe. "It looks like now that the test positive of children in school compared to the comparable community is really relatively low...The safer place to be for the children would be in school because the test positivity is really relatively low," he added.

During the interview, Fauci also said that he was willing to take the Covid-19 vaccine publicly.Furthermore, Washington Post reported that Fauci warned that Christmas celebrations could facilitate the spread of the virus even more than Thanksgiving because Christmas gatherings often start several days before the holiday and continue through New Year's. Fauci is a member of the US President Donald Trump administration's Coronavirus Task Force, which is responsible for coordinating efforts to fight the virus.

Under the Biden administration, Fauci will be staying in his current role and will also become a chief medical adviser for Biden on the Covid-19 pandemic. Last week, Biden asked the top infectious disease expert to join his administration and to lead his team of medical advisers to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

The US continues to the worst affected country by the pandemic. According to Johns Hopkins University, there are 14,888,471 COVID-19 cases in the country and 283,326 deaths due to the virus. (ANI)

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

