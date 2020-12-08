Left Menu
Development News Edition

No 'single' sign could have prevented Christchurch attack, says report

In an 800-page report released by New Zealand on the March 2019 killing of 51 Muslim worshippers at two mosques in the city of Christchurch said that authorities "could not have been" alerted of the attack.

ANI | Wellington | Updated: 08-12-2020 14:48 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 14:48 IST
No 'single' sign could have prevented Christchurch attack, says report
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In an 800-page report released by New Zealand on the March 2019 killing of 51 Muslim worshippers at two mosques in the city of Christchurch said that authorities "could not have been" alerted of the attack. "No single aspect of it could have alerted public sector agencies to an impending terrorist attack," the Royal Commission report said on Tuesday.

According to Al Jazeera, the report raised the issue with authorities for deploying "an inappropriate concentration of resources" in probing religious violence in the country. The inquiry was formed to look into the response of the authorities to determine whether the attack could have been prevented. "Ultimately, this roughly 800-page report can be distilled into one simple premise: Muslim New Zealanders should be safe. Anyone who cause New Zealand harm regardless of race, religion, sexual orientation, gender, should be safe," Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Tuesday following the release of the report.

"New Zealanders deserve a system that does its best to keep you safe, and that's what we are committed to building," she added. Brenton Tarrant carried out the attack in 2019 and live-streamed the killing on social media. He was sentenced to life imprisonment without parole earlier this year. According to the report, a year before the attack, Tarrant was found to have shown "hallmarks of steroid overuse" and had not shown any interest in giving up the use of testosterone.

Al Jazeera further reported that Ardern had promised "accountability" for the families of the victims following the worst mass killings in the country's history. "I absolutely appreciate the community will want to see accountability in terms of implementation. They will want to see who is responsible for coordinating some of those efforts ... and we will be providing that," Ardern told a regular media briefing.

The report took about 18 months to finish and contains interviews with hundreds of people including security agencies, Muslim community leaders, international experts and officials in England, Norway and Australia, as well as with Ardern, it was reported further. On March 15, Brenton, a suspected white supremacist from Australia, stormed into two mosques during congregational prayers and indiscriminately opened fire on the assembled.

The act of terrorism left the entire Muslim community shaken, with the international community and locals showing their solidarity with the affected. At least five Indians, including three from Gujarat, were killed in the terror attack. (ANI)

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland has bought over COVID-19 vaccine 60 mln doses, PM says

Poland has bought over 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from six producers, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday.We are secured - and now is the time for a great challenge, which is the implementation of the National COVID...

SC stays contempt proceedings against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari

The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the contempt of court proceedings against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari in connection with the alleged non-payment of the market rent for the government bungalow allocated to him as a former...

Malaysia Airlines Integrates Diverse Traditional Musical Instruments in its New Boarding Music jointly with Aeroplay Entertainment

Kuala Lumpur Malaysia Mumbai Maharashtra India, December 8 ANIBusinessWire India Malaysia Airlines has enhanced its inflight experience with a piece of brand- new boarding music that infuses more Malaysian elements via a harmonious blend o...

France confirms severe bird flu outbreak on duck farm

The French farm ministry said on Tuesday that highly pathogenic H5N8 bird flu had been found on a duck farm in the southwest of the country, confirming Frances first farm outbreak of the virus this year.The outbreak was first reported on Mo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020