General Naravane to embark on two-nation visit from December 9

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General MM Naravane to embark on a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from December 9 to December 14.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 14:56 IST
Army Chief General MM Naravane [File Photo]. Image Credit: ANI

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General MM Naravane to embark on a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from December 9 to December 14. According to an official statement by the Indian Army, it will be the first time that an Indian Army Chief is visiting the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

"The Army Chief is visiting the UAE from 09 to 10 December 2020. He is scheduled to call on senior military officials where he will discuss avenues for enhancing India-UAE defence relations," said the Indian Army in a statement. The Indian Army further added that the Army Chief is visiting the UAE from December 9 to 10 and is scheduled to call on senior military officials where he will discuss avenues for enhancing India-UAE defence relations.

The Army Chief will then travel to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the second leg of his tour from December 13 to 14. "He will take forward the excellent defence cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and India through multiple meetings with senior functionaries of the security establishment and exchange views on various defence-related issues," the statement read further. (ANI)

