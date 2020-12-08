PM Modi, Qatar's Amir hold talks; discuss cooperation in fields of investment, energy security

Left Menu
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with Qatar's Amir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, during which they decided to create a special task-force to further facilitate investments by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) into India.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 16:25 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with Qatar's Emir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani. Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with Qatar's Amir, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, during which they decided to create a special task-force to further facilitate investments by the Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) into India. During the phone call, Prime Minister Modi conveyed his felicitations to the Amir for the forthcoming National Day of Qatar, according to a statement by Prime Minister's Office.

While thanking Prime Minister for the greetings, Amir Al-Thani appreciated the enthusiasm with which the Indian community in Qatar participates in the National Day celebrations. He also conveyed warm greetings to Prime Minister Modi for the recent Diwali festival. The two leaders discussed the robust cooperation between both countries in the fields of investment flows and energy security, and reviewed recent positive developments in this regard, the statement read.

"They decided to create a special Task-Force to further facilitate investments by Qatar Investment Authority into India, and also resolved to explore Qatari investments in the entire energy value-chain in India," it added The leaders agreed to remain in regular touch and looked forward to meeting in-person after the normalisation of the public-health situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

