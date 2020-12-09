Left Menu
Biden's aide 'deeply concerned' over China's assault on Hong Kong

US President-elect Joe Biden's proposed National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that he was 'deeply concerned' about the imprisonment of pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong in wake of the draconian National Security Law imposed by the Chinese Communist Party.

09-12-2020
US President-elect Joe Biden's proposed National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (Photo/Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

US President-elect Joe Biden's proposed National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that he was 'deeply concerned' about the imprisonment of pro-democracy demonstrators in Hong Kong in wake of the draconian National Security Law imposed by the Chinese Communist Party. "I'm deeply concerned about the continuing arrests and imprisonment of pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong," Sullivan said in a tweet on Tuesday (local time).

Extending Washington's continuous support to Hong Kong, Sullivan said that the US stands united against China's assault on freedom of Hong Kong. "We stand united with our allies and partners against China's assault on Hong Kong's freedoms--and to help those persecuted find safe haven," the tweet read further.

This comes after the police arrested eight more activists on Tuesday over a pro-democracy demonstration in July, the latest move by authorities in a relentless crackdown on opposition forces in the region. The arrests have come days after media mogul Jimmy Lai, the founder of the Apple Daily newspaper, on Thursday was reported to have been charged with fraud and then denied bail.In August too, the tycoon was arrested under the national security law.

Pro-Beijing administration in recent times has launched a crackdown against pro-democracy activists and politicians, and have several arrests since the passing of security law, which is deemed as draconian by people of Hong Kong and countries like the United States. The United States on Monday slapped sanctions against 14 Chinese officials for undermining the autonomy of Hong Kong.

US State Secretary Michael Pompeo, in a statement, said that Beijing's "unrelenting" assault against Hong Kong's democratic processes has gutted its Legislative Council, rendering the body a rubber stamp devoid of meaningful opposition. "Today, the Department of State is holding accountable those responsible for these brazen acts. We are designating 14 Vice-Chairpersons of the NPCSC in connection with developing, adopting, or implementing the Law of the People's Republic of China on Safeguarding National Security in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region," the statement read.

This comes after a number of former pro-democracy lawmakers have been arrested in the month of October over protests after the draconian national security law was imposed on the city by Beijing. The law criminalises secession, subversion and collusion with foreign forces and carries with it strict prison terms. It came into effect from July 1. Several of those disqualified were sitting lawmakers, who were subsequently ejected from the Parliament by Beijing overruling constitutional precedent and bypassing Hong Kong's courts on November 11, sparking the mass resignation of the entire pro-democratic camp.

Several countries have criticised China, with the European Council saying the move to disqualify opposition lawmakers constituted a "further severe blow" to freedom of opinion in the city and "significantly undermines Hong Kong's autonomy." (ANI)

