Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan records 2,963 new COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths in last 24 hours

Pakistan has reported 2,963 new cases of coronavirus and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-12-2020 14:05 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 14:05 IST
Pakistan records 2,963 new COVID-19 cases, 60 deaths in last 24 hours
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan has reported 2,963 new cases of coronavirus and 60 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to a report by ARY News, in the past 24 hours, 60 more people succumbed to the disease, taking the death toll to 8,547 and 2,498 patients are in critical condition including 12 more declared critical.

Meanwhile, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) has said the coronavirus case positivity in Karachi has surged by more than 21 per cent for the second consecutive day on Tuesday. The second highest national coronavirus positivity rate of 19.03 per cent was observed in Hyderabad as the provincial tally of infections climbed to 187,684 with 13.1 per cent positivity rate, Geo News reported.

As the country continues to report new COVID-19 cases, the health experts have viewed that the current wave is likely to be deadlier than the first wave. "The virus has mutated itself. Earlier it was M-614. Now it is called 614-G. Its protein-based substance i.e. Aspartate has been replaced with Glycine due to which number of spikes, on the virus, has increased and it has become more transmissible and more infectious," said Prof Dr Javaid Usman, a microbiologist, told Dawn.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Secretary General Dr Qaisar Sajjad said, "Majority of people, after having symptoms, isolate themselves and they remain in isolation for 14 days. I fear that the end of December and January will be the most problematic for the masses, as a large number of people might be infected [by then]." (ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

U.S. coronavirus cases crossed 15 million as President-elect Joe Biden vowed to vaccinate 100 million Americans in his first 100 days in office and Britain started inoculating people, offering hope of slowing the pandemic.DEATHS AND INFECTI...

IAEA’s data sharing committee to help collect & manage food safety data in Latin America & Caribbean

Through the Joint FAOIAEA Programme of Nuclear Techniques in Food and Agriculture, the IAEA is helping to establish a Data Sharing Committee DSC in Latin America and the Caribbean to collect and manage a repository of data related to food s...

UPDATE 2-Malaysia's Top Glove posts record quarterly profit on pandemic demand

Malaysias Top Glove Corp on Wednesday posted a more than 20-fold jump in first-quarter net profit to a record high, as the coronavirus pandemic boosted demand for protective rubber gloves and selling prices.Net profit for the September-Nove...

There is still the chance of a Brexit deal, Merkel says

The European Union and Britain could still reach a Brexit trade agreement but the blocs 27 remaining members are prepared to live with no deal if necessary, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday.A wrestle over so-called level pl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020