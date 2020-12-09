India, Georgia hold Foreign Office Consultations, review aspects of bilateral ties

India and Georgia held the fifth round of Foreign Office Consultations (FoC) via digital video-conference on December 8 and reviewed various aspects of bilateral cooperation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Wednesday. "During the consultations, the sides reviewed various aspects of bilateral cooperation. Discussions pertained to political, trade and economic, consular, tourism, education and cultural matters. The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international affairs of mutual interest and agreed to enhance cooperation in the multilateral fora," MEA said in a press release.

The Indian side was led by Dammu Ravi, Additional Secretary (Europe and COVID-19) and the Georgian side was led by Alexander Khvtisiashvili, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, the statement added. It was agreed to hold the next consultations in a physical format at a mutually convenient date. (ANI)