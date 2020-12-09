PDM vows to hold rally in Lahore on Dec 13 despite Imran Khan govt's hurdles

Despite Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts to stop the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) rally in Lahore scheduled for December 13, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday declared that the sixth rally of the 11-party alliance due to be held at Minar-e-Pakistan will take place "at all costs." "They don't want to stop us, but don't want to give us permission and then where we want to hold a rally, they've created a dam. So we discussed alternative strategies as well. But the rally will take place at all costs," Fazlur Rehman said, Geo News quoted.

"....Today, during our discussions, we came to debate over how the Punjab government is making a dam out of the Minar-e-Pakistan venue so that it is rendered useless to hold a rally," he added. This comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government flooded the Minar-i-Pakistan lawns in a "failed effort" to stop PDM from holding the sixth rally on December 13.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar-led administration has enforced "smart lockdown" in 45 areas of Lahore, including areas close to the rally's venue. The government has not given permission to PDM to hold the rally. In the past months, Khan stepped up his efforts to silence the voice of PDM along with thousands of people who criticised the government."The PTI government released water at Minar-i-Pakistan in the early hours of Tuesday. When we learnt about it, we rushed there and stopped further watering (by the administration)," Dawn quoted Bilal Yasin, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker from Mohni Road as saying.

Speaking on the release of water at the venue, Dawn quoted PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz as saying in a tweet: "This action reflects the fear of Taabedar Khan (obedient Khan) that his government is being sent packing. The Lahore rally will be held and the government be sent home too." Previously, before the Multan rally, the police had filed a case against the workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) workers for breaking through security barriers set up by the Imran Khan government for forcibly storming into Multan's Qila Qasim Bagh.

Besides, the police also filed a case against caterers who had agreed to provide services to the organisers of the Multan rally. PPP leader Ali Qasim Gilani and several opposition leaders were arrested on Sunday ahead of the PDM rally in Multan.Despite such attempts, the PDM has held five rallies in Multan, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi and Quetta since October 16. (ANI)