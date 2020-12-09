Left Menu
Development News Edition

PDM vows to hold rally in Lahore on Dec 13 despite Imran Khan govt's hurdles

Despite Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts to stop the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) rally in Lahore scheduled for December 13, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday declared that the sixth rally of the 11-party alliance due to be held at Minar-e-Pakistan will take place "at all costs."

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 09-12-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 19:45 IST
PDM vows to hold rally in Lahore on Dec 13 despite Imran Khan govt's hurdles
Pakistan's opposition leader Fazlur Rehman. Image Credit: ANI

Despite Prime Minister Imran Khan's efforts to stop the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) rally in Lahore scheduled for December 13, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday declared that the sixth rally of the 11-party alliance due to be held at Minar-e-Pakistan will take place "at all costs." "They don't want to stop us, but don't want to give us permission and then where we want to hold a rally, they've created a dam. So we discussed alternative strategies as well. But the rally will take place at all costs," Fazlur Rehman said, Geo News quoted.

"....Today, during our discussions, we came to debate over how the Punjab government is making a dam out of the Minar-e-Pakistan venue so that it is rendered useless to hold a rally," he added. This comes after Prime Minister Imran Khan-led government flooded the Minar-i-Pakistan lawns in a "failed effort" to stop PDM from holding the sixth rally on December 13.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar-led administration has enforced "smart lockdown" in 45 areas of Lahore, including areas close to the rally's venue. The government has not given permission to PDM to hold the rally. In the past months, Khan stepped up his efforts to silence the voice of PDM along with thousands of people who criticised the government."The PTI government released water at Minar-i-Pakistan in the early hours of Tuesday. When we learnt about it, we rushed there and stopped further watering (by the administration)," Dawn quoted Bilal Yasin, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker from Mohni Road as saying.

Speaking on the release of water at the venue, Dawn quoted PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz as saying in a tweet: "This action reflects the fear of Taabedar Khan (obedient Khan) that his government is being sent packing. The Lahore rally will be held and the government be sent home too." Previously, before the Multan rally, the police had filed a case against the workers of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) workers for breaking through security barriers set up by the Imran Khan government for forcibly storming into Multan's Qila Qasim Bagh.

Besides, the police also filed a case against caterers who had agreed to provide services to the organisers of the Multan rally. PPP leader Ali Qasim Gilani and several opposition leaders were arrested on Sunday ahead of the PDM rally in Multan.Despite such attempts, the PDM has held five rallies in Multan, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Karachi and Quetta since October 16. (ANI)

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt approves setting up of public Wi-Fi networks through PM-WANI to push broadband proliferation

In a bid to fuel broadband internet proliferation across the country, the government on Wednesday approved setting up of public Wi-Fi networks and access points by local Kirana and neighbourhood shops through public data offices that will n...

Ethiopia shifts focus from war to economy, U.N. worries about Tigray

Ethiopias prime minister shifted his focus away from war on Wednesday, opening a cross-border highway to Kenya at the opposite end of his country, while the United Nations voiced alarm over ongoing fighting in the northern Tigray region.Abi...

Biden to nominate ex-Iowa Governor Vilsack for USDA secretary

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate former Iowa Governor Tom Vilsack for agriculture secretary, according to two sources familiar with the decision.Vilsack, who led the U.S. Department of Agriculture USDA under former President...

EU's McGuinness says Commission preparing no deal Brexit plans

The European Commission is preparing specific and very narrowly focused contingency plans to prepare for the possibility of a no trade deal Brexit, EU Financial Services Commissioner Mairead McGuinness said on Wednesday.Today we are prepari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020