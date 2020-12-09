Iran reports 10,223 new COVID-19 cases, 1,072,620 in total

Left Menu
Iran reported on Wednesday 10,223 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases in the country to 1,072,620 so far.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Tehran [Iran], December 9 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran reported on Wednesday 10,223 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases in the country to 1,072,620 so far. Of the newly infected, 1,747 had to be hospitalized, said Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for Iran's Ministry of Health and Medical Education, at her daily briefing.

The pandemic has already claimed 51,212 lives in Iran, up by 295 between Tuesday and Wednesday. A total of 765,639 COVID-19 patients have recovered or been released from Iranian hospitals, while 5,779 others are currently in critical condition, Lari noted.

The number of laboratory tests for COVID-19 carried out in Iran so far is 6,523,409, she added. The risk of infection is currently high in 64 Iranian counties on red alert, while 278 counties are orange-flagged, and 106 others are yellow.

Iran announced its first cases of COVID-19 on Feb. 19. Restrictions implemented since the third week of November appear to have contained a steep surge of the pandemic in the country, after daily deaths approached the 500 thresholds. (ANI/Xinhua)

