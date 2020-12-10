Bangladesh's COVID-19 cases rise to 485,965, deaths to 6,967

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 10 (ANI/Xinhua): Bangladesh recorded 1,861 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 37 new deaths on Thursday, raising its total tally to 485,965 with 6,967 deaths, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said. The number of recovered patients increased to 410,452 including 4,486 new recoveries from the coronavirus epidemic, said the DGHS.

Official data showed that 16,265 samples were tested in the last 24 hours across Bangladesh. The COVID-19 fatality rate in Bangladesh currently stands at 1.43 percent and the recovery rate at 84.46 percent. Bangladesh recorded the highest daily case spike of 4,019 on July 2 and the highest number of deaths of 64 on June 30. (ANI/Xinhua)