Trump directs US agencies to use single logo for foreign assistance

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) signed an executive order directing agencies of the government to use a single logo on all United States foreign assistance.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 11-12-2020 08:24 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 08:24 IST
US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) signed an executive order directing agencies of the government to use a single logo on all United States foreign assistance. According to a statement from the Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, the Secretary of State, in coordination with the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development, will be responsible for developing and coordinating this branding policy.

Claiming that the US is the single largest foreign aid donor in the world, the Press Secretary said that more than 20 Federal agencies deliver United States foreign assistance under their individual brands and logos. "The lack of a coherent branding policy has diminished the recognition of the American people's generosity. Many beneficiaries of our aid do not realize the life-saving products, programs, services, goods, and materials they receive are paid for by citizens of the United States," said McEnany.

The use of a single logo will elevate United States engagement in partner countries and underscore the breadth and depth of the American taxpayers' generosity and support for the wellbeing of individuals, families, and communities around the world, said the Press Secretary. (ANI)

