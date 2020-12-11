Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kazakhstan reports 836 COVID-19 cases

Kazakhstan on Friday reported 836 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total caseload to 139,995, the country's Health Ministry said.

ANI | Nur-Sultan | Updated: 11-12-2020 12:33 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 12:33 IST
Kazakhstan reports 836 COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], December 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Kazakhstan on Friday reported 836 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total caseload to 139,995, the country's Health Ministry said.

Among the new infections, 118 cases were recorded in the capital city of Nur-Sultan, the ministry said. To combat the case surge, city officials vowed to take more restrictive measures. (ANI/Xinhua)

Also Read: UK PM Johnson appoints business consultant as new chief of staff

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Sanofi and Britains GlaxoSmithKline said on Friday they will test their potential COVID-19 vaccine further after clinical trials showed an insufficient immune response in older people, delaying its potential launch until the end of next yea...

Ladakh reports 26 new COVID-19 cases

The Union Territory of Ladakh has reported 26 new cases during the last 24 hours pushing the infection tally to 9,071, an official bulletin said on Friday. All the new cases were reported from Leh, it saidThe number of people, who were succ...

Parts of western Madhya Pradesh receive light showers

Large parts of western Madhya Pradesh, including the state capital Bhopal, received light showers due an upper air cyclonic circulation formed in the Arabian Sea, an IMD official said on Friday. These areas received intermittent drizzle sin...

EU leaders strike deal on tougher 2030 climate target

European Union leaders on Friday reached a deal on a more ambitious target to cut greenhouse gas emissions this decade, European Council President Charles Michel said, after all-night talks on the goal at a summit he chaired.Europe is the l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020