Kazakhstan reports 836 COVID-19 cases

Nur-Sultan [Kazakhstan], December 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Kazakhstan on Friday reported 836 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total caseload to 139,995, the country's Health Ministry said.

Among the new infections, 118 cases were recorded in the capital city of Nur-Sultan, the ministry said. To combat the case surge, city officials vowed to take more restrictive measures. (ANI/Xinhua)

