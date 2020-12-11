Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia's Sputnik V developers ready to share technology with Sanofi / GSK amid vaccine delay

The developers of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus has expressed readiness to share its technology with France's Sanofi and the UK's GSK companies to help them with their vaccine development, the Russian vaccine's official Twitter account said on Friday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 11-12-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 14:20 IST
Russia's Sputnik V developers ready to share technology with Sanofi / GSK amid vaccine delay
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], December 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The developers of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus has expressed readiness to share its technology with France's Sanofi and the UK's GSK companies to help them with their vaccine development, the Russian vaccine's official Twitter account said on Friday. The statement follows Sanofi's announcement earlier on Friday that the development of their coronavirus vaccine was delayed due to insufficient immune response among senior participants in clinical trials, with the vaccine expected to be ready in late 2021.

"#SputnikV is willing to share its technology with Sanofi @sanofi and GSK @GSK to help in developing their next vaccine. A partnership of different producers is the way of the future. Together we are stronger, "the account said. In late November, the Sputnik V developers also offered foreign vaccine producers their help. The Russian Gamaleya research institute suggested that UK pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca try to boost the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine, combining it with a shot of Russian COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V. (ANI/Sputnik)

Also Read: As Russian real estate booms, central bank warns of bubble risks

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Resource mobilization key to Africa’s post-COVID-19 recovery says AfDB President

Africas recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic will depend on the continents ability to mobilize resources, African Development Bank President Akinwumi Adesina said on Wednesday.Adesina was speaking during the Nobel Week Dialogue, a prelude to...

Sterling slides as no-deal Brexit fears build

Sterling skidded lower on Friday and implied volatility surged as markets increasingly priced the risk of Britain crashing out of the European Union at the end of the month with no trading arrangements in place.Prime Minister Boris Johnson ...

Goa Congress slams BJP over mining scam, demands to make PAC report public

Goa Congress president Girish Chodankar said that the BJP has lied to people over the alleged mining scam and asked Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to make a report of Public Accounts Committee in the public domain which maligned the name of f...

Germany braces for tougher lockdown before Christmas

Germany will have to shut down more parts of society before Christmas to try and get the coronavirus pandemic under control, ministers said on Friday, as Europes largest economy reported a record number of daily infections and deaths.The go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020