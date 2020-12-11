Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed made Pak interior minister as Imran Khan reshuffles cabinet

Left Menu
As the Pakistan Democratic Movement continues to gain momentum in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced a major reshuffle wherein he changed portfolios of Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Ijaz Shah and Azam Khan Swati.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-12-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 16:21 IST
Pakistan Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed (Photo Credit: Ahmed's Twitter handle). Image Credit: ANI

As the Pakistan Democratic Movement continues to gain momentum in the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday announced a major reshuffle wherein he changed portfolios of Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Ijaz Shah and Azam Khan Swati. According to Geo News, Ahmed's portfolio was changed from the Ministry of Railways to the Ministry of Interior while Shah has been given the Ministry of Narcotics Control and Swati has been made railways minister.

The Pakistani media outlet further reported that Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has been given the portfolio of Ministry of Finance. Ahmed boasted of the fact that "Pakistan has smart bombs" and added that he could foresee a war between Pakistan and India in November or December" after India abrogated Article 370.

In March, last year, Ahmed has opposed the release of Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, expressing apprehension that India could launch an offensive after he is sent back. Varthaman was flying a MiG -21 Bison fighter plane, which was chasing Pakistani jets which transgressed into Jammu and Kashmir and crossed over to PoK where his aircraft was shot down.

In a speech in Pakistan Parliament, Ahmed admitted that terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed has a camp in Jabba in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa region of Pakistan. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

