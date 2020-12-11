Left Menu
Development News Edition

Baloch holds anti-Pakistan protest to mark International Human Rights Day

The Baloch Republic Party (BRP) organised a demonstration in Busan city of South Korea to highlight gross human rights abuses being committed by Pakistani armed forces in Balochistan province of Pakistan.

ANI | Busan | Updated: 11-12-2020 16:21 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 16:21 IST
Baloch holds anti-Pakistan protest to mark International Human Rights Day
The protest was held to mark International Human Rights Day on December 10.. Image Credit: ANI

The Baloch Republic Party (BRP) organised a demonstration in Busan city of South Korea to highlight gross human rights abuses being committed by Pakistani armed forces in Balochistan province of Pakistan. The protest was held to mark International Human Rights Day on December 10.

The protesters were holding banners, reading: "Stop extrajudicial killing, abduction in Balochistan", "Save Baloch Women", and UN, UNHRC wake up".

Amir Baloch, BRP president, South Korea chapter said, "The way atrocities are being committed against the people in Balochistan, there are incidents of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings. There is no information of those who were abducted by the security agencies. The judiciary is also helpless in front of these forces." He added, "Those in Balochistan when they raise demand for the release of their loved ones, their voice get muzzled and they face the same consequences."

"More than 20,000 people in Balochistan are missing and some 10,000 were found dead with mutilated bodies. We seriously condemn this heinous act. We request the United Nations, European Union and international organizations to take notice of human rights violations in Balochistan," said Amir Baloch while addressing the protest. To mark the International Human Rights Day, various Baloch political parties and human rights activists also organised protests in other parts of the world to raise the human rights issues in Balochistan. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU to discuss arms exports to Turkey with NATO, new U.S. administration - Merkel

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said European Union leaders agreed at a summit that the question of arms exports to Turkey should be discussed among NATO members and in coordination with the next U.S. administration.She also said that EU le...

Tracker dogs pressed into service at Indo-Nepal border to check illegal crossovers from Nepal

The Sashastra Seema Bal has pressed tracker dogs into service at the Indo-Nepal border to check attempts by anti-social elements to cross over illegally into the Indian territory through the Kali river due to its decreased water level, offi...

BJP national President J P Nadda was accompanied by criminal and armed men of BJP : TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee tells in Kolkata.

BJP national President J P Nadda was accompanied by criminal and armed men of BJP TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee tells in Kolkata....

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Sanofi and GSK delay vaccineSanofi and GlaxoSmithKline said clinical trials of their COVID-19 vaccine showed an insufficient immune response in older people, delaying its launch to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020