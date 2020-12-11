Baloch holds anti-Pakistan protest to mark International Human Rights Day

The Baloch Republic Party (BRP) organised a demonstration in Busan city of South Korea to highlight gross human rights abuses being committed by Pakistani armed forces in Balochistan province of Pakistan. The protest was held to mark International Human Rights Day on December 10.

The protesters were holding banners, reading: "Stop extrajudicial killing, abduction in Balochistan", "Save Baloch Women", and UN, UNHRC wake up".

Amir Baloch, BRP president, South Korea chapter said, "The way atrocities are being committed against the people in Balochistan, there are incidents of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings. There is no information of those who were abducted by the security agencies. The judiciary is also helpless in front of these forces." He added, "Those in Balochistan when they raise demand for the release of their loved ones, their voice get muzzled and they face the same consequences."

"More than 20,000 people in Balochistan are missing and some 10,000 were found dead with mutilated bodies. We seriously condemn this heinous act. We request the United Nations, European Union and international organizations to take notice of human rights violations in Balochistan," said Amir Baloch while addressing the protest. To mark the International Human Rights Day, various Baloch political parties and human rights activists also organised protests in other parts of the world to raise the human rights issues in Balochistan. (ANI)