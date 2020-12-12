Left Menu
Development News Edition

1 killed, 2 wounded in Kabul rocket attack

Kabul woke up to a gruesome rocket attack on early Saturday morning with one killed and two wounded.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 12-12-2020 11:53 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 11:53 IST
1 killed, 2 wounded in Kabul rocket attack
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Kabul woke up to a gruesome rocket attack on early Saturday morning with one killed and two wounded. The Interior Affairs Ministry reported that ten rockets were fired from the Lab-e-Jar area in Kabul on various parts of the city, including locations near the airport, Hawashinasi area in PD9, Zan Abad area in PD9, and Khwaja Rawash area in PD15.

One person was killed and two were wounded, reported TOLO News. The rockets were fired near the Hamid Karzai International Airport and the Khwaja Rawash area in Kabul.

This is the second rocket attack in the city in a month. According to the ministry, the rocket fired from the Lab-e-Jar area in the north of Kabul is close to the place from where last month's rocket attacks happened. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Saturday. 1154 a.m.Puducherry posted 38 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total number of those infected by the virus to 37,444. 1148 ...

India's Modi says government committed to farmers' welfare

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured farmers on Saturday that reforms in the agrarian sector were aimed at helping them as thousands of farmers continued protests against three new laws to overhaul procurement and sale of produce.Ref...

Arunachal Pradesh reports 424 recoveries, 18 new COVID-19 cases

Arunachal Pradesh reported its highest-ever single day recovery of COVID-19 patients as 424 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the total number of cured persons to 16,163, a senior health department official said here on Saturd...

Kashmir receives snowfall, roads blocked

A white blanket covered Kashmir on Saturday as all parts of the valley received moderate to heavy snowfall, leading to the closure of roads, officials here said. Snowfall began late on Friday night in most parts of Kashmir and just after mi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020