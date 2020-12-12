Left Menu
Development News Edition

Philippines logs 1,301 new COVID-19 cases, total exceeds 448,000

The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Saturday reported 1,301 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in the country to 448,331.

ANI | Manila | Updated: 12-12-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 14:42 IST
Philippines logs 1,301 new COVID-19 cases, total exceeds 448,000
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Manila [Philippines], December 12 (ANI/Xinhua): The Department of Health (DOH) of the Philippines on Saturday reported 1,301 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection, bringing the total number in the country to 448,331. The DOH said 111 more patients recovered, raising the total number of recoveries to 409,433. The death toll climbed to 8,730 after 35 more patients died from the viral disease, the DOH added.

The DOH said Metro Manila tops the regions with active and new coronavirus cases, followed by the provinces south and north of the capital on the main island of Luzon. The DOH said it had tested over 5.79 million people so far. The Philippines has a population of about 110 million.

The OCTA Research team composed of experts from the universities has noted an increase in infection in Metro Manila in the first part of this month. From 0.90 on December 1, the team said Metro Manila's reproduction number hit 0.94 on December 5, then climbed to 0.96 on December 10. The reproduction number was 0.88 in November.

"We think this will pass 1 by next week," Guido David, a professor at the University of the Philippines and a member of the team, added. The experts have earlier warned of the possibility of a spike in cases during the holiday season.

Despite repeated warnings, people continue to flock to the malls to do their Christmas shopping, disregarding social distancing and wearing the mask improperly. This week a government team led by Health Secretary Francisco Duque has been doing the rounds of shopping malls to drill into the minds of people the importance of social distancing and not to let their guard down during the holidays. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt taking steps to make India competitive in global economy; focus on sunrise sectors must: Kant

Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Saturday said the government is taking a series of measures to make India highly competitive in the global economy and stressed that the country must get into the sunrise areas of growth. Addressing the FICCI ...

Colombia reports 8,998 new COVID-19 cases

Bogota Colombia, December 12 ANIXinhua Colombia on Friday reported 8,998 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide tally to 1,408,909, according to its health authorities.The country also confirmed 185 new fatalities from the virus, raisi...

Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee's condition stable, on non-invasive ventilation

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee 76, who was admitted at Woodlands Hospitals Critical Care Department on December 9, is on non-invasive ventilation post-extubation for the past 24 hours.According to a statement by t...

Want to get off to good start against City, says Solskjaer

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants his side to start well against arch-rival City in the Manchester derby. According to the United manager, early gaols do put pressure on the opponents and increases the chance of winning the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020