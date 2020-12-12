Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000-mark

Japan logged a record of 3,037 daily COVID-19 cases on Saturday, surpassing 3,000 for the first time as Tokyo and several other prefectures marked records in a single day amid a resurgence of infections.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 12-12-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 22:29 IST
Japan's daily COVID-19 cases top 3,000-mark
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Tokyo [Japan], December 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Japan logged a record of 3,037 daily COVID-19 cases on Saturday, surpassing 3,000 for the first time as Tokyo and several other prefectures marked records in a single day amid a resurgence of infections. The total number of infections in Japan amounted to 46,745. In Tokyo, 621 cases of new infections were reported on Saturday, surpassing the previous record of 602 logged on Thursday, while Saitama, Kyoto, Nagano, Gifu, Iwate and some other prefectures also marked an all-time high of daily infections.

Iwate Prefecture, where no COVID-19 cases were confirmed until late July, reported 43 cases on Saturday, among which 38 came from cluster infections at a hospital, the prefectural government said. In most parts of Tokyo, restaurants, bars and entertainment establishments that serve alcohol have been asked to shorten their operation hours and close at 10 p.m. local time.

The Japanese capital began to mark sharply increasing numbers of daily cases in mid-November and is the epicenter of infections among the country's 47 prefectures. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said all citizens should raise their guard against COVID-19 but his government will not suspend the domestic travel promotion program or declare another state of emergency. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mamata to visit north Bengal on 3-day trip from Monday

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is scheduled to visit north Bengal on a three-day tour starting Monday, state secretariat sources said here. During her tour, the Trinamool Congress supremo will be addressing two rallies.The chief...

Violation of quarantine rules carries a three-year sentence and a fine, says Sri Lanka's DIG Ajith Rohana

The government will award a three-year sentence and a fine on those persons who have been asked to be in home quarantine but violate rules, said Deputy Inspector General Ajith Rohana, Sri Lankas Police Media Spokesman on Friday. People unde...

S Rly allows women passengers to travel sans time restrictions on all days of the week

Chennai, Dec 12 PTI Women passengers would be allowed to travel in suburban trains in the city without any restrictions on all days of the week from December 14, Southern Railway said on Saturday. Southern Railway has been allowing women to...

Hardline Indonesian cleric held over alleged coronavirus lockdown breaches

Indonesian police detained firebrand Islamic cleric Rizieq Shihab for questioning on Saturday on suspicion of breaching coronavirus restrictions by staging several mass gatherings since his return from self-exile last month. The controversi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020