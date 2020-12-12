Left Menu
Development News Edition

Georgia reports 3,907 new COVID-19 cases

Georgia reported 3,907 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the national count of cases to 187,006, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health has said.

ANI | Tbilisi | Updated: 12-12-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 23:54 IST
Georgia reports 3,907 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Tbilisi [Georgia], December 12 (ANI/Xinhua): Georgia reported 3,907 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the national count of cases to 187,006, the National Center for Disease Control and Public Health has said.

Among the new cases, 1,588 were confirmed in the capital city of Tbilisi.

As of Saturday, 154,241 patients have recovered and 1,744 others have died, the center said.Georgia reported its first confirmed case on February 26. (ANI/Xinhua)

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BTC poll results: BPF, UPPL win 4 seats each, BJP bags one till late night

The ruling Bodoland Peoples Front BPF and the United Peoples Party Liberal UPPL won four seats each while the BJP came out victorious in one so far in the 40-member Bodoland Territorial Council BTC polls in Assam, officials said. The BPF is...

Tripura govt will deal with insurgents with a firm hand : Deb

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Saturday gave a stern warning to insurgents saying the government will deal with them with a firm hand. Debs warning to the insurgents came four days after three construction workers were kidnapped by...

Britain's navy to protect fishing waters in case of no-deal Brexit

Four Royal Navy patrol ships are on standby to protect Britains fishing waters in the event the Brexit transition period ends on Dec. 31 without a deal on future ties with the European Union, the Ministry of Defence MOD said. The move drew ...

CAA implementation in Bengal soon: Vijayvargiya

The Citizenship Amendment Act will be implemented in West Bengal soon, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya Saturday said. Vijayvargiya, the BJP Bengal minder who was talking to reporters at Thakurnagar in North 24 Parganas d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020