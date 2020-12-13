Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan reports 2,369 new Covid-19 cases, 180,611 in total

The confirmed Covid-19 cases in Japan increased by 2,369 to reach 180,611 as of Sunday night, according to the latest figures from the health ministry and local authorities.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 13-12-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 18:21 IST
Japan reports 2,369 new Covid-19 cases, 180,611 in total
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The confirmed Covid-19 cases in Japan increased by 2,369 to reach 180,611 as of Sunday night, according to the latest figures from the health ministry and local authorities. The figure excludes the 712 cases from the Diamond Princess cruise ship that was quarantined in Yokohama near Tokyo earlier in the year.

The death toll in Japan from the pneumonia-causing virus currently stands at 2,609, with 14 new fatalities announced Sunday. The death toll includes 13 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship. The health ministry also said there are currently 583 patients considered severely ill with ventilators or in intensive care units, hitting a fresh record-high since the onset of the outbreak.

In Tokyo, the epicenter of Japan's outbreak, 480 new cases were reported on Sunday, down from a record 621 cases the previous day, with the cumulative total reaching 47,225, the highest among the country's 47 prefectures. In an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus, the Tokyo local government has requested restaurants, bars and karaoke establishments that serve alcohol to shorten their business hours and close at 10 pm until next Thursday in most parts of the capital.

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector and Mexican archaeologists uncover facade

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocksFor more than two decades, Pham Van Thuoc has scoured Europe in search of historical church clocks, bringing them back to...

Former Guj milk marketing fed chief held in embezzlement case

Vipul Chaudhary, former chairman of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation GCMMF has been arrested for his alleged role in a Rs 14.8 crore embezzlement case involving bonus of employees of a Mehsana-based dairy entity to which he was...

World News Roundup: Swiss hospitals implore health minister; South Korea's Moon warns of toughest COVID-19 and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.Swiss hospitals implore health minister to tighten coronavirus restrictionsThe directors of five of Switzerlands largest hospitals have written to the health minister asking for urgent mea...

Two terrorists killed, another held in encounter with security forces in J-K's Poonch

Two terrorists were killed and another was captured on Sunday in a gunfight with security forces in the higher reaches of Surankote in Jammu and Kashmirs Poonch district, officials said. The terrorists are believed to have infiltrated into ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020